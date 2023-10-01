Anderson is no longer scheduled to start Sunday against the Twins, Luke Zahlmann of The Denver Gazettereports.

The right-hander was penciled in to start the final game of the season for Colorado, but lefty reliever Brent Suter will instead open the contest. It's unclear if Anderson suffered some sort of injury or if manager Bud Black simply decided to go in a different direction. The 35-year-old has a 5.42 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 64:33 K:BB over 86.1 innings this year and will be a free agent this offseason.