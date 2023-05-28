Anderson allowed a run on four hits and a walk while striking out four over five innings in a no-decision versus the Mets.

Anderson has seemingly defied Coors Field for three straight starts, allowing just three runs over 15.2 innings since he joined the Rockies. The right-hander was able to limit the damage to a Pete Alonso solo shot in the fourth inning, but the Rockies' bullpen couldn't maintain the lead. Anderson now has a 1.31 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 10:5 K:BB over 20.2 innings overall. He's tentatively projected for a road start versus Arizona next week.