Anderson allowed two runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out one over 5.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Marlins on Monday.

Anderson wasn't as dominant as he was in his Rockies debut last week, but he turned in a serviceable start. The Marlins tagged him for a run in each of the third and fourth innings, but the Rockies pulled ahead for good in the sixth. The veteran right-hander now has a 1.15 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 6:4 K:BB over 15.2 innings between the Rockies and the Rays. With the Rockies' rotation still awaiting the returns of several injured pitchers, there's a good chance Anderson will get another start, which lines up to be a home date against the Mets this weekend.