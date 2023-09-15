Anderson will start Friday's game against the Giants, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.
Anderson was originally slated to start Thursday but the game was rained out, so he'll ultimately be pushed back one day. He's made two starts since being activated from the injured list and has given up eight earned runs across 7.1 innings while posting a 6:4 K:BB.
