Anderson allowed three hits and two walks with one strikeout over five scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Yankees on Sunday.

Anderson was pummeled for an 18.23 ERA over his last four starts before the All-Star break, but he was much better after some time off. The right-hander remains a risky fantasy option given his home park and shaky overall numbers. He's at a 6.26 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 38:19 K:BB through 54.2 innings this season. Anderson is lined up to next take the mound for a road start in Miami.