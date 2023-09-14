Anderson won't make his scheduled start after Thursday's game against the Giants was postponed due to inclement weather, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The delay will likely push Anderson's start to Friday, while Peter Lambert and Kyle Freeland will presumably start during Saturday's doubleheader. Anderson has allowed eight runs in 7.1 innings across two starts since returning from the injured list.
More News
-
Rockies' Chase Anderson: Yields six runs in loss•
-
Rockies' Chase Anderson: Gets another turn through rotation•
-
Rockies' Chase Anderson: Goes four in return•
-
Rockies' Chase Anderson: Activated ahead of start•
-
Rockies' Chase Anderson: Could be activated to start Sunday•
-
Rockies' Chase Anderson: Cleared for rehab assignment•