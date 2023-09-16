Anderson allowed a run on five walks over seven innings in Friday's win over San Francisco. He struck out seven and did not factor in the decision.

Anderson didn't give up a hit during his seven-inning performance but threw just 53 of 101 pitches for strikes. He coughed up a run in the second inning but followed that by retiring 12 consecutive batters. It was his longest start of the year and he tied his season best with seven punchouts. Despite the terrific start, Anderson still owns a 6.00 ERA with a 57:29 K:BB through 75 frames. He's currently projected to take the mound in San Diego next week.