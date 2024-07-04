Hudson (2-12) took the loss Wednesday against the Brewers, allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four in 4.2 innings.

Hudson and the Rockies quickly found themselves trailing after Christian Yelich took the right-hander deep in the opening frame. Hudson would later display more control issues that have plagued him much of the season. The Brewers tacked on another run in the second after a walk, a wild pitch and a base hit. He then loaded the bases in the fifth and walked in a third run before being replaced with two outs in the frame. The 29-year-old now owns a 5.84 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 48:46 K:BB in 86.1 innings this year. He lines up to face the Reds on the road early next week.