Triple-A Albuquerque reinstated Hollowell (undisclosed) from its 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Hollowell made his first appearance for Albuquerque since April 9 in Tuesday's 10-3 loss to El Paso, giving up one run on two hits while striking out two over an inning of relief. The 26-year-old right-hander, who possesses a spot on the Rockies' 40-man roster, was cleared to rejoin the Triple-A club after making two rehab appearances in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.