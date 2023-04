Triple-A Albuquerque placed Hollowell on its 10-day injured list Sunday due to right forearm tightness, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.

Hollowell was the final reliever the Rockies cut prior to Opening Day, and the right-hander looks like he'll have to wait a little longer for a call-up to the big-league bullpen now that he's tending to an injury. The 25-year-old previously appeared in six games for the Rockies in 2022, logging a 7.71 ERA and 1.57 WHIP over seven innings.