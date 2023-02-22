Rockies manager Bud Black said Wednesday that Bird is expected to be sidelined for the next 4-to-6 weeks due to a left oblique strain, afdas

Since the Rockies are scheduled to begin their season March 30 in San Diego, Black acknowledged that "it will be close" for Bird to make a full recovery from the injury in time for Opening Day. Even if Bird's recovery from the oblique injury veers closer to the short end of the timetable, he may not have sufficient time to complete a throwing progression in advance of the regular season. As a rookie last season, Bird made 38 appearances out of the Colorado bullpen and logged a 4.91 ERA and 1.43 WHIP over 47.2 innings.