Rockies' Jeff Criswell: Activated, optioned to Triple-A

The Rockies reinstated Criswell (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday and optioned him to Triple-A Albuquerque.

Colorado placed Criswell on the IL shortly after he sustained a right shoulder strain following his first appearance coming out of the All-Star break, but he made a relatively quick recovery. He tossed a scoreless inning in his lone rehab appearance with Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday and will wind up sticking around with the affiliate, as the Rockies didn't have room for him in the big-league bullpen.