The Rockies adjusted Beck's recovery timeline for his surgically repaired left hand from 4-to-6 weeks to 6-to-8 weeks, MLB.com reports.

Beck underwent surgery May 29 to insert a plate into his fractured left hand, so based on the updated timeline, he appears likely to remain sidelined through the All-Star break. Nolan Jones has since beaten him back from the IL, so Beck may not have an everyday role in the Colorado outfield waiting for him once he's activated and could be optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque.