Beck went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's Cactus League game against the White Sox.

Beck had a rough start to spring training, which led to some talk of him being on the roster bubble. However, he has collected five hits across his last 15 spring at-bats, highlighted by a pair of home runs, a double and four stolen bases. The Rockies' decision to trade Nolan Jones should also help Beck's chances of breaking camp with the big-league club and seeing regular at-bats, though the team has been clear that it has not yet made decisions about its outfield alignment other than Brenton Doyle starting in center field.