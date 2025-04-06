Beck is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.
Beck will head to the bench for the third time in five games, with all three of those absences coming against right-handed pitching. Playing time in left field seems to be tilting in favor of Mickey Moniak, who owns a 1.060 OPS compared to Beck's .411 through Colorado's first eight games.
