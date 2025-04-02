Beck is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game in Philadelphia.
The Phillies are starting right-hander Zack Wheeler, so it's not a bad day for Beck to receive a day of rest. Mickey Moniak will start in left field and bat ninth for the Rockies.
