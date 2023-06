Rockies manager Bud Black said Friday that Lawrence is a candidate to take over the closer role, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Lawrence has struggled in his last two outings, but the door is open for him to grab a larger share of the save opportunities in Colorado with Pierce Johnson officially getting demoted Friday to a lower-leverage spot on the team's bullpen depth chart. Black also mentioned Jake Bird as a consideration for ninth-inning duties.