Lawrence picked up the save Saturday against the Royals. He allowed one run on two hits while striking out one over 1.1 innings.

Lawrence has capitalized on the struggles of Pierce Johnson, picking up saves on back-to-back nights in his first two opportunities of the campaign. However, Saturday's appearance came with some struggle, as he inherited a three-run lead in the ninth and gave up a pair of hits and a run, but he ultimately secured the save. Though Lawrence appears to be making a run at the Rockies' closing role, he doesn't possess a ton of upside if he manages to win the job considering Colorado owns the third worst win percentage in the National League.