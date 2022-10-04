Lawrence recorded a save against the Dodgers on Monday, allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning.
Usual closer Daniel Bard pitched two innings while recording a save Sunday, so he was given the day off while Lawrence was summoned in the ninth inning after Colorado had taken a one-run lead. The righty Lawrence allowed a leadoff single to Trea Turner but got the next three batters to fly out to notch his first career major-league save. Lawrence has struggled with a 5.70 ERA and 1.55 WHIP with the Rockies this season, and he's likely not in the plans as a future closer for Colorado.