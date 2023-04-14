Lawrence has allowed only one earned run while maintaining an 8:3 K:BB across his first 7.1 innings of the 2023 season.

Lawrence has been trusted as a high-leverage reliever out of Colorado's bullpen, as he's entered in the seventh inning or later in all six of his appearances and the Rockies have had the lead on five of those occasions. Some caution is required due to Lawrence's home park, and he's given up three runs (one earned) across his last two games at Coors Field. However, with Daniel Bard (personal) still sidelined and Pierce Johnson experiencing some struggles on the mound, Lawrence could enter the picture for saves at some point this season.