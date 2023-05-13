Lawrence (1-2) allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits and one walk while striking out two across 1.1 innings to take the loss Friday against the Phillies.

Lawrence has had an excellent start to the season, as he entered Saturday's game having made 10 consecutive scoreless appearances. He stumbled Friday, however, allowing two doubles and a walk with two outs in the eighth inning. Lawrence has the skills to be Colorado's closer -- he has a 2.18 ERA and 24:9 K:BB across 20.2 innings -- but he has been locked into a setup role early on in the campaign.