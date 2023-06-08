Lawrence (2-3) allowed two earned runs on two hits and two walks while striking out four across two innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Giants.

Lawrence appeared to take over the closer job in Colorado after tallying consecutive saves in the team's series against Kansas City. However, he entered Wednesday's matchup in the seventh inning with the bases loaded and no outs. He got out of that jam impressively without allowing an earned run, but he then struggled in the eighth frame. Lawrence has been excellent all season, so one bad performance isn't likely to shake the team's confidence in him, but he may be headed for a high-leverage role with only a partial share of save chances.