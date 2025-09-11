The Rockies placed Peralta on the 15-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to Monday, with left hip inflammation.

Peralta has struggled mightily in the majors this season, posting a 10.80 ERA and 2.40 WHIP across 16.2 innings alongside a 14:16 K:BB. The 24-year-old will be eligible to return before the end of the season, but the Rockies likely won't be in a rush to bring him back based on his performance and the fact that they are firmly out of contention for a postseason spot. Ryan Rolison was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move.