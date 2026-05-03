Peralta was claimed off waivers by the Cubs and optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Peralta was designated for assignment by the Cardinals on Friday, and he has now quickly found a new home with the Cubs. The southpaw never made an appearance in the Cardinals organization, but he posted an inflated 17.18 ERA and 3.24 WHIP with 14 strikeouts over 7.1 innings in six appearances, including one start, with Triple-A Albuquerque this season. Peralta clearly has the ability to punch out batters, but he'll need to greatly limit the damage against him in order to have any chance to join Chicago's major-league roster down the road this year.