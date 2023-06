The Rockies reinstated Mears (oblique) from the 15-day injured list Saturday and optioned him to Triple-A Albuquerque.

Mears has been on the IL since May 15 with a left oblique strain. He's allowed two runs through six innings out of the bullpen, but he will return to Triple-A where he holds a 6.97 ERA and 2.08 WHIP on the year.