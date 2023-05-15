site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Nick Mears: Shelved with oblique strain
RotoWire Staff
The Rockies placed Mears on the 15-day injured list Monday with a left oblique strain, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.
Mears had given up two runs over six relief innings after being recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque in late April. He'll be eligible for activation later this month.
