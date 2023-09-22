Davis (0-3) took the loss Friday, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks over five innings against the Cubs. He struck out four.

Making his first major-league start since June 20, the 26-year-old right-hander gave up an RBI single to Seiya Suzuki in the bottom of the first inning before then surrendering a two-run homer to Suzuki in the bottom of the fourth. Davis could get one more turn in the Rockies' rotation before their 2023 season comes to a close, but that lines up as a tough matchup against the Dodgers next week at Coors Field.