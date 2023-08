Davis (undisclosed) has struck out nine while scattering four hits and six walks over 11 scoreless innings between two starts since he was reinstated from Triple-A Albuquerque's 7-day injured list Aug. 13.

The 26-year-old righty was on the shelf at Triple-A for about a month due to the unspecified injury. He's fared well in both of his first two starts since returning from the IL and could get another look in the Rockies' big-league rotation in September.