Davis was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old didn't make his big-league debut while up with the Rockies for a week in September, but he'll rejoin the active roster for the final stretch of the season with Chad Kuhl (triceps) headed to the injured list. Davis posted a 5.41 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 154:62 K:BB in 138 innings between Double-A Hartford and Albuquerque this year, and he's a candidate to fill Kuhl's spot in the starting rotation for Wednesday's season finale against the Dodgers.