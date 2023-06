Davis was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

Davis will return to the big-league roster just two days after he was sent down Wednesday, replacing Brent Suter (oblique) in Colorado after Suter was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday. Davis has produced an inflated 7.47 ERA and 1.91 WHIP with 14 strikeouts over 15.2 innings over four starts with the Rockies this season.