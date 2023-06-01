Davis (elbow) struck out six and allowed two hits and one walk over four scoreless innings in his first rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Albuquerque.

Davis was making his first appearance at any level in just over a month after the Rockies placed him on the 15-day injured list April 30 due to right shoulder inflammation. The 26-year-old was about as good as could have been expected in his return to action for Albuquerque, as he needed just 58 pitches to retire 12 hitters. The Rockies will likely want Davis to get a little more stretched out over at least one more rehab start before he's reinstated from the IL and moved back into the big-league rotation.