Davis is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Dodgers at Coors Field.

Davis will be making a second straight turn through Colorado's rotation in what likely represents his final appearance of the season, barring him being needed in relief for Sunday's finale against the Twins on three days' rest. The right-hander struck out four over five innings this past Friday against the Cubs, but he was handed the loss after serving up three earned runs on four hits and three walks. He's not a recommended streaming option Wednesday while pitching at a hitter-friendly park against one of the majors' top offenses.