Davis allowed three hits and three walks over five shutout inning during Sunday's loss to Seattle. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

Davis sprinkled three walks and three singles throughout his first career MLB start. He forced inning-ending double plays in the third and fourth frames to escape danger. The 25-year-old righty had just six strikeouts in 12.2 Triple-A innings before Sunday's outing. With German Marquez (forearm) on the injured list, Davis will likely stick around for another start, which is projected to be in Philadelphia next week.