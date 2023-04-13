Davis is the likeliest candidate to fill the vacant spot in the Rockies' starting rotation, Danielle Allentuck of the Denver Gazette reports.

German Marquez landed on the injured list Wednesday with right forearm inflammation and will miss at least two turns, though the Rockies don't need a fifth starter right away because of Thursday's scheduled off day. Davis, 25, holds a 4.26 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 6:7 K:BB through 12.2 innings (three starts) this season at Triple-A Albuquerque. He won't carry much streaming appeal if/when he does get the call.