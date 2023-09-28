The Rockies optioned Davis to the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on Thursday.
Davis took a loss in his final outing of the year Wednesday versus the Dodgers after allowing four earned runs on seven hits and two walks over 4.1 innings. The 26-year-old right-hander posted an overall 8.70 ERA and 26:15 K:BB across 30 major-league innings (six starts, two relief appearances) this season with Colorado.
