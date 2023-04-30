The Rockies placed Davis on the 15-day injured list Sunday with right elbow inflammation.
Davis will miss at least two weeks with the inflammation, and he likely picked up the injury during Saturday's loss to the Diamondbacks. The Rockies have recalled Nick Mears from Triple-A Albuquerque in a corresponding move.
