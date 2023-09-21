Davis is scheduled to start Friday's game against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

After being called up from Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday, Davis worked out of the bullpen later that day in the Rockies' series finale with the Giants, tossing two scoreless innings. With both Kyle Freeland (oblique) and Peter Lambert (biceps) recently moving to the injured list, Davis looks like he'll get the chance to finish the season in the Colorado rotation. Prior to his call-up, Davis made a seven-inning start for Albuquerque on Sept. 13, so he should be sufficiently stretched out for Friday's game. Davis owns a 9.58 ERA, 2.03 WHIP and 18:10 K:BB over 20.2 innings across six appearances (four starts) for the big club this season.