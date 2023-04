Davis was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque by the Rockies on Sunday, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

Davis is being recalled from the Isotopes to make a start against the Mariners on Sunday with German Marquez (forearm) on the injured list. The Rockies sent down Nolan Jones in a corresponding move. Davis should be stretched out for the start, but his lack of swing-and-miss stuff makes him a poor fantasy option in the short- and long-term.