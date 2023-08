Davis (undisclosed) made his first rehab start in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on Tuesday, covering three innings and striking out six while allowing one run on three hits and no walks.

Davis is likely to make at least one more rehab start in the ACL or with another lower-level affiliate before he makes his return to Triple-A Albuquerque's rotation. The 26-year-old righty has been out of action at Albuquerque since July 9 due to an unspecified injury.