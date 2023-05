Johnson gave up a run on two hits and struck out one over one inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Marlins.

Johnson gave up an RBI double to Jorge Soler, but he was able to protect the lead from there. While he doesn't have a dominant reputation, Johnson has converted all 10 of his save chances this season, including seven in his last nine appearances. He owns a 4.95 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 27:12 K:BB through 20 innings this season.