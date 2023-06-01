Johnson (0-2) blew the save and took the loss Thursday against the Diamondbacks. He allowed two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning.

Johnson had the Diamondbacks down to their final strike before surrendering a double to Ketel Marte, followed by Corbin Carroll's walk-off base hit. It's Johnson's first blown save of the year despite his 6.85 ERA and 1.88 WHIP through 22.1 innings. While the 32-year-old righty has struggled, Daniel Bard has pitched to a 0.57 ERA. Johnson's grip on the closing job may be slipping.