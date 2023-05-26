Johnson allowed four earned runs on four hits and a walk while striking out two across 0.2 innings Thursday against the Marlins.

Johnson entered the game in the top of the ninth inning with a four-run lead and served up a pair of two-run homers to blow the lead. He was ultimately bailed out by his offense in the bottom of the same frame, though the performance continued a shaky stretch for Johnson. Across his last 12 appearances, he's allowed at least one earned run on six occasions. On the other hand, he has tallied seven saves in that span and there is no sign that the Rockies are looking to move away from him as the closer at this point.