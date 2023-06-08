Rockies manager Bud Black said after Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Giants that Johnson's status as the primary closer will be "addressed," Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Johnson was called into Thursday's game with the Rockies leading 4-3 in the top of the ninth inning and promptly gave up three earned runs on two hits and two walks while recording only two outs. He's blown two saves in the last week and his season ERA has risen to 7.50. Justin Lawrence, Jake Bird, Brent Suter and Brad Hand are among the other options at closer for Colorado. Daniel Bard could maybe even get another shot.