Johnson allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Monday's 5-3 win over the Marlins.

Johnson has converted six of his nine saves during May, though he's also allowed five runs over 8.2 innings this month. Monday marked his third straight scoreless outing. He has a 4.74 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 26:12 K:BB over 19 innings this season while working as the Rockies' primary closer.