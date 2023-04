Johnson allowed one hit in a scoreless inning against the Padres on Friday. He struck out two and earned the save.

Johnson worked around a leadoff single and made quick work of the Padres to close out the 4-1 win. He fired 14 of 19 pitches for strikes, including three whiffs, all coming against the curveball. With Daniel Bard (not injury related) unavailable, Johnson got the first save opportunity while Brent Suter and Brad Hand pitched the seventh and eight frames, respectively.