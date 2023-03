Johnson said Monday that the right knee injury which forced him from an appearance Sunday isn't a concern, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Johnson's knee was a little sore, but it sounds like he was lifted Sunday in large part because he needed 32 pitches to record just two outs. The Rockies are counting on the right-hander to be one of their high-leverage relievers this season, so they'll hope he can get sharper before Opening Day.