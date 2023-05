Johnson picked up the save Wednesday against the Reds, striking out one over two-thirds of an inning.

Johnson relieved Riley Pint in the ninth inning, inheriting runners on second and third, coaxing a pop-out from Wil Myers before striking out Jose Barrero to end the game. Johnson is now 8-for-11 in save opportunities. He's managed to stave off Daniel Bard for the ninth-inning job despite a 5.29 ERA and 1.82 WHIP through 17 innings this season.