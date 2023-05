Johnson picked up the save Tuesday against Milwaukee. He did not allow a run while surrendering one hit in one inning of work.

Johnson gave up a one-out double, but shut the door with a ground out and a strikeout for his fourth save. The righty is piling up the punchouts with 17 in his first 11.1 innings. He is perfect in save situations as well, but sports a career-high 1.68 WHIP.