Johnson gave up a hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his fifth save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Mets.

Daniel Bard is being eased back into action after returning to the bullpen Wednesday, allowing Johnson to continue serving as the Rockies' closer for the time being. The 31-year-old righty has an 8.10 ERA at home but a 1.35 mark on the road after Saturday's appearance, and he's a perfect 5-for-5 on save chances with a 20:8 K:BB through 13.1 innings. Even if Bard does take back ninth-inning duties in the near future, Johnson should remain in a high-leverage role for Colorado.