Johnson picked up a save against the Nationals on Thursday, striking out two batters in a perfect ninth inning.

Johnson was called upon in the ninth inning to close out a rare 1-0 Coors Field game, and he succeeded with ease, needing just nine pitches -- eight of which were strikes -- to retire the side in order. The right-hander struck out two in the frame, giving him seven punchouts over three innings so far this season. Daniel Bard was expected to open the season as the Rockies' closer, but he's currently on the injured list while he deals with anxiety. Johnson has stepped in to notch both of Colorado's saves thus far, and he has an opportunity to dig his heels into the closer role with Bard's timeline for a return uncertain.